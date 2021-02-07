Mulatto Breaks Silence On Dating Key Glock And Why She Refuses To Reveal BF

The person Mulatto is secretly dating is not Key Glock.

Mulatto is staying tight-lipped about her relationship for now, but the rapper says she is “happy behind closed doors.” Lately, she has been gushing about her new flame on social media, and it led to fans speculating about who the mystery man could be. Memphis rapper Key Glock is the latest artist that Mulatto has been linked to after fans suspected 21 Savage, and they both denied it.

In a new interview on Big Facts Podcast, Big Latto spoke about why she is keeping her romantic partner a secret and denied that it was Key Glock. “Nah. No,” she said when questioned about the rumor. “Nah, you see, my life be so public that if I can keep it lowkey, Imma keep it lowkey,” Big Latto said. “This ain’t no like—clearly I’m not in the blogs and sh*t like f***in’, PR ass relationship… I’m happy behind closed doors. I don’t want everybody in my business f***in’ that sh*t up.”

The rapper also cleared up the misconception that she only “f**ks with Atlanta ni**as” while implying that her man wasn’t from The A. While the podcast hosts continued to press Mulatto to namedrop her boyfriend, she politely refused but suggested that she might eventually. “I’m not saying I’ll never tell the world,” she said. “I’m dead ass serious. I’m happy behind closed doors and I want to keep it like that.”

Fans have been trying to put the puzzle together ever since Mulatto started showing obvious signs of being in love on social media. For months, the rapper has been hinting strongly at her new relationship, and after she shared a photo of her man’s watch recently, fans initially believed it belonged to 21 Savage and then Key Glock. According to Big Latto, neither of those guesses were correct, but her man does work in the industry.

Do you think we will soon find out who the mystery man in Mulatto’s life is?