Aidonia Drops Two New Songs “Fever Temperature” & “Kool Aid” – Listen

Aidonia dropped off new visuals for his track “Fever Temperature” and another new song “Kool Aid.”

Another Didi music video has arrived one month after his last release. That’s not something we could say in the last few years but the dancehall star is clearly setting the tone for 2021. Aidonia is responding well to the call for more visuals. Contrary to what dancehall fans have become accustomed to, the deejay is releasing more singles and music videos these days.

His latest release, the visuals for “Fever Temperature” arrived on Saturday (Feb. 6). The previously released banger is a favorite among fans who are pleased to see Didi present a music video for it. In the visuals which were produced by 20K Cinema, Aidonia introduced in a display box as a “priceless” commodity for ladies to auction on. “Mi tek any boy gyal / All when she seh she loyal / Tek har and f**k har and mek him gwaan mad,” he deejays on the track.

The new music video follows the release of “Dat Eazy” which has amassed over 700K views on YouTube since its recent debut. Aidonia is on a video release spree and fans are loving it. “Didi don look like him nah leggo Di gas this year,” one stan commented on the newest release. Check out the music video for “Fever Temperature” and “Kool Aid” now.