Tory Lanez Predicts Kodak Black Comeback About To Be The Biggest This Year

Tory Lanez is predicting major comeback story for Kodak Black this year.

Tory Lanez is once again asserting his innocence after fans online dragged him for making fun of Kodak Black. Black is making his first social media appearances after being pardoned by former President Donald Trump. His latest appearance shows off his newly designed grills from Johnny Dang, which includes diamonds embedded in his teeth.

Lanez, however, went after Kodak Black as he asserted the rapper’s latest antics are all an effort at making a comeback following his being jailed. Tory Lanez tweeted, “Y’all ni**a’s don’t understand how hard this ni**a Kodak finna come bacl.”

However, a follower was quick to check Lanez, who is presently awaiting trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. “Jail time for you boo,” one person commented on his original tweet.

However, Tory Lanez says he’s not in jail because he is innocent “Lol it’s like y’al don’t understand …… if I was suppose to be in jail… I would be in jail….please leave me alone… I’m TIDE BLEACH BIHHH,” and he added “ad dats on ‘innocence’ bihhh.”

However, in spite of what Tory believes, fans tried to give him a lesson on how the justice system works. One person said, “with this logic Breonna Taylor’skillers would be roottin in some jail cells huh…imagine that.”

Another said – “you’re not in jail, because you keep asking for an extension on the court date. The day of reckoning is upon you.”

Another added, “that’s not necessarily true Tory. Some criminals are free BEFORE the case goes to court then are JAILED immediately after but do you bro.”