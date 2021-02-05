Nick Cannon Returning To Wild ‘N Out After Firing, Recovering From COVID-19

The show host and ViacomCBS have re-united seven months after they fired Nick Cannon and canceled the show after he made comments that offended the management of the company. The comments made by Cannon were determined by the company as “hateful speech and ….anti-semitic conspiracy theories.”

In his comments, Nick Cannon said, “…when we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.” He also said people who had less melanin in their skin were savages, directly citing these “savages” as “Jewish people, white people, and Europeans.”

After ViacomCBS fired him, Nick Cannon sued the broadcasting giant for $1.5 billion saying that’s roughly what the brand he created is worth. However, it seems that after some mediation, the parties have come to an amicable solution.

According to ViacomCBS, Nick has apologized, taken responsibility for his comments, partnered with Jewish leaders to educate himself, and has become an anti-hate advocate. On Thursday, Nick confirmed that the show, which has been renewed for three seasons prior to his being fired, will be back up- “I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education- I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

The show has become a staple in the hip hop industry as it draws on the “roasting” culture that is something synonymous with African American culture. The show is promoted as modern improvisational comedy games injected with a hip-hop flavor as host Nick Cannon and celebrity guest stars lead teams of comics in a series of comedy challenges.

The show demands that participants take on a freestyle type response, and this has led to some of TV’s most viral moments from celebrity guests and performers, including the likes of Kevin Hart, Iggy Azalea, Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Zendaya, T-Pain, French Montana, Wyclef, Kanye West, Jay Leno, and Ryan Lewis.

The show was created by Nick Cannon in 2005, and it continues with him as the executive producer.

Nick Cannon recovering from COVID-19

Nicki Cannon is currently recovering from Coronavirus after revealing his recent diagnosis. According to Variety, Neicy Nash is filling in for Cannon on The Mask Singer at least until he is fully recovered.