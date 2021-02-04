50 Cent Asks STARZ For Money, Says “BMF” Is So Good It’s A Movie

50 Cent says his upcoming STARZ series BMF is so good it’s a movie, and now he wants more money.

Over the past several years, 50 Cent has officially become a mogul in the entertainment industry, with his creative energy being spread between more television productions at any given moment than anyone can keep track of. After the conclusion of his hit series Power, as well as the announcement of several spin-offs, Fif promised fans of his brand of entertainment that his dramatization of the true story of the Black Mafia Family will be even greater than Power.

It was previously assumed that 50 Cent would be turning the story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, and their big-time drug business into a series on STARZ, but now the rapper and producer is asking for a larger budget to turn the project into a major motion picture.

Taking to Instagram to publicly state his new intentions, Fifty wrote, “BMF is a movie, I think I’m gonna have to talk to starz. I need more money for this it’s to good.” The series version of the project was already in production, but it looks like Fif is attempting to make a big change in the format of this story, provided STARZ is willing to cough up the funding. Although, some followers think Fifty was just exaggerating about his latest endeavor, and we all know Fif enjoys being a little overdramatic from time to time.

Whether the project becomes a series or a movie, it is sure to draw plenty of viewers with the true story of the Flenory brothers, both of whom operated a successful drug trafficking and money laundering scheme throughout the United States for over a decade. Both brothers were eventually caught and sentenced to thirty years in prison in September of 2008, but Fifty has included Big Meech’s son, Lil Meech, in the production of his story.