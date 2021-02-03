Nipsey Hussle ‘The Marathon Visual Album Experience’ Drops on YouTube Friday

Nipsey Hussle’s “Marathon” continues in 2021.

Hip hop fans all over the world can grab their popcorns and set their alarms for 9 PM Est on February 5, 2021, as they ready themselves for the viewing of the visual representation of Nipsey Hussle’s 2010 mixtape, The Marathon. The Marathon Visual Album Experience, as it is being dubbed, can be accessed on YouTube for the whole world to see.

A short teaser was shared on Nipsey’s official Instagram page and is already creating quite a buzz. In the teaser, a shiny Mercedes convertible is seen cruising around while blasting Nipsey’s “Love?” One of the project’s visual designers, who goes by @okidoki on Instagram, shared a second clip and tagged Rodeo Drive as the location. He wrote “Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon Mixtape and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear,”

This visual experience was initially announced in December 2020 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of “The Marathon,” which is the only album released by Nipsey Hussle in his lifetime. On December 21, 2020, Nipsey’s page posted some details about the album and their plans for the project.

“Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon. A project our team holds near and dear to our hearts for many reasons. It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission, and the authenticity and honesty in his message. It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do. In commemoration of this anniversary, we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021. The experience will give viewers and intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more. Stay tuned, official drop date coming soon!”

This will be the first major project since the untimely death of the rapper. Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his own Marathon Clothing Store in his hometown of Los Angeles. The Compton native was not just a rapper but also a businessman, philanthropist, and overall inspiration to many. Hussle is survived by his two children and girlfriend, Lauren London. His Legacy lives on through his music and his brand. In the words of the late rapper, “The Marathon Continues.”