Aidonia Associate Shokryme Pled Guilty To Illegal Gun Possession

Aidonia’s 4th Genna associate Shokryme entered a guilty plea for illegal possession of a firearm.

On November 25, 2020, up-and-coming Jamaican dancehall act Shokryme found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was held with an illegal Ruger-P10C with seven rounds of ammunition. He was held and subsequently detained during a routine police operation on Hellshire Road in Portmore, Senior Superintendent of Police Clive Blair said to The Star. On January 15, Shokryme pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is currently awaiting sentencing, which should take place later this month. He will be sentenced later this month at the Gun Court.

The Star contacted a relative of the incarcerated deejay, who mentioned that they are hoping for the best outcome, which could mean a non-custodial sentence such as community service or a monetary fine. The deejay is being represented by attorney-at-law Cedric Mitchell.

28-year-old Shokryme had been steadily working on his career for nearly a decade, with strong ties to Aidonia and the 4th Genna protege’, Govana. The deejay, who refers to himself as Dancehall’s Picasso, as well as The Ghetto Gladiator, is best know for tracks such as “Grand Bag,” “Nuff Soh,” and “Anuh Nutthin.”

Shokryme’s guilty verdict has been the most recent in a string of convictions of dancehall entertainers. On January 28, Eastsyde Records entertainer Rytikal was charged after he was allegedly found with a Taurus .380 pistol and twelve rounds of ammunition at 8 Miles in Bull Bay. Police reports are that the 25-year-old deejay was acting suspiciously, which ultimately led to his vehicle being searched.

Former Gaza associate Tommy Lee Sparta was charged in December when an illegal Glock pistol was discovered in the vehicle he was in. The “Uncle Demon” deejay is scheduled to return to court today. Meanwhile, Laden pleaded guilty to the charges in question and was sentenced to four years in prison for being in possession of an illegal firearm after being arrested in October.