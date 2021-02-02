Doja Cat Climbs Hot 100 Chart As #SilhouetteChallenge Goes Viral

Doja Cat seeing some chart success thanks to her viral #SilhouetteChallenge.

Since most of the world has been locked down, many people have found themselves more and more into social media, looking for a way to feel connected to others. Some sites, like TikTok, have flourished with numerous challenges that users readily lap up. Some of these challenges have also been good for entertainers as once their music is used in the background, most have found their records take off on the various charts.

Probably the most famous example of this to date has to be the “Buss It” that drove Erica Banks into the limelight. Now, it seems the #SilhouetteChallenge is the latest trend, and it may have the same effect for Doja Cat as the challenge is set to a mashup of Paul Anka’s 1959 song “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” and her song from Hot Pink called “Streets.”

Many celebs have joined the challenge that sees users casting a sexy silhouette in the usually shadowy light. Even rising rapper Renni Rucci uploaded her steamy #SilhouetteChallenge videos to other social media platforms. Tiffany Haddish and Common also joined in the fun, recently showing that this challenge has certainly gone viral.

Doja Cat’s “Streets” has shot up to No. 25 on the Billboard 100 after just entering the chart last month. It seems obvious that the challenge has given her the boost as “Streets” was released back in 2019. She’s so thankful for the nudge that she’s even entertaining the idea of doing the challenge for herself.

The rapper is looking to release her second album soon, which is expected to be called “Planet Her.” She’s definitely riding the wave of momentum as she’s also enjoying good streaming numbers from her recent Ariana Grande collaborations.