“Nae Nae” Rapper Silentó Arrested For Murdering Cousin In Atlanta

Atlanta rapper Silentó has recently been arrested and charged with the murder of his cousin, 34-year-old Frederick Rooks.

The 23-year-old rapper is best known for his viral song and dance-craze “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” which has secured well over a billion views on YouTube since its release in 2015. While the viral sensation has not managed to provide another hit to rival his breakout single, he has managed to stay relevant in the media through his frequent run-ins with law enforcement all over the world.

Three years ago Silentó was held in the United Arab Emirates after it was reported that he failed to fulfill contractual obligations centered around a few performances. Things got worst as the years progressed, with the singer getting arrested twice in August 2020 on domestic violence and gun charge in California. He was held by Georgia’s DeKalb Police unit in October after he was caught speeding. Sadly, none of his previous run-ins with the law are able to match up to the one currently stacked against him.

According to reports by the AJC, the DeKalb police were summoned to the Panthersville community around 3:30 AM on Thursday, January 28, after multiple gunshot explosions were heard. The lifeless body of the rapper’s cousin was found upon their arrival. Initial speculations from the police team were that Rooks was familiar with the residents of the Deep Shoals Circle, where the deceased was found. After a prolonged investigation, police listed Silentó as the triggerman in the incident.

Among the available evidence is video surveillance footage captured by residential security cameras. The video shows that several cars were on the scene but immediately sped off once the shots rang out. A total of 8 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

Silentó is currently behind bars awaiting his first court hearing and poetentially facing life in prison. Urban Islandz will provide additional information on this story as it develops.