Beenie Man Previews Popcaan & Dre Island Collab On Late Mother’s Birthday

Beenie Man is gearing up to drop a new collaboration with Popcaan and Dre Island.

Dancehall veteran Beenie Man has finally offered an official preview of what should be the first song from his highly anticipated album Simma. The Docta double-down on his promotion for the Sunday release of “Fun In The Sun,” which also features Unruly members Popcaan and Dre Island. The title of the track, along with the day of release, all complement the message of brotherly love and peace being transmitted over the gospel-like rhythm.

A preview of what we believe is the official music video has been uploaded to Beenie Man’s Youtube channel. It includes a touching tribute dedicated to the singer’s mom. The soulful words preceded clips of Beenie dancing around a bonfire, as well as shots of family and friends releasing Chinese lanterns.

“I know you are listening from above / there is nothing that I value you more than your love / No matter where I am or what I am doing/ your memories will always keep me smiling,” read the short poem.

The song was also premiered on-air by Zip 103 FM and Code Red Sound’s top deejay, Zj Rush. The two connected on Instagram LIVE during the preview, where a sunken Beenie made fans aware that he spent the day at his mom’s graveside. He was joined by family and friends who all celebrate what would have been her 64 birthday. The entertainer’s mother, Lillieth Sewell, passed away in October last year. Her sickness and subsequent death are said to be factors that delayed the release of his Simma. One cannot deny that an album directly after the show-stopping Verzuz performance alongside foe turned friend, Bounty Killer, would have been perfect. Nonetheless, diehard Beenie fans should still be overjoyed that the album is finally on its way.

In “Fun In The Sun,” Beenie Man calls for greater unity in society, more specifically, dancehall. A feature from Popcaan is a true testament to such unity since the two men had their difference in 2018. Thankfully that misunderstanding was polished over before the end of 2018. Beenie recalls that the collaboration was not planned, but he received a surprise visit from Dre Island and the Unruly boss and just thought it would be dope to do a song together.

He stated that 2021 is slated to be a better year as the stars seem to be lined up in his favor, despite his recent separation from fiance’ Krystal Tomlinson.

