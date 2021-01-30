Tory Lanez Announces New Collab With Chris Brown: “We Not Playing Fair”

Tory Lanez is teasing a new track with Chris Brown.

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown are slated to drop a new track, and they both seem excited. Tory made a post on Instagram declaring as much and made reference to an alliance with the “Go Crazy” singer. In the caption, he wrote, “Me and my bro @chrisbrownofficial GOT A CRAZY ONE, #Feels Song + Visuals on the Way !! #2021OneUmbrella We Not Playing Fair.”

The embattled rapper has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately after being charged with assault in connection with an incident involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Will this huge collaboration help take attention away from his current legal battles, or do the exact opposite?

Chris Brown was also in the middle of a high profile assault case years ago, which follows him to this day. Some fans even rehashed his sordid past amid the media spectacle that Megan Thee Stallion’s alleged shooting incited. Instead of a PR clean up, a joint track between Toey and Breezy could turn out to be seen as them solidifying a Bad Boys Club.

While the naysayers deliberate about what this collaboration means, fans could not be happier about the promise of a Chris Brown-assisted banger from the Canadian rapper. In fact, some stans of the singers are already drooling at the prospect of these two world-class talents combined. Just imagine the melodies that will be produced, and the dynamic duo is known for bringing bars to the track as well.

The release date for the teased track was withheld, but it was suggested that it will arrive soon. I also imagine a dope video accompanying the release, considering the visuals presented by both artists in their previous work.

Are you looking forward to a new song by Chris Brown and Tory Lanez?