Mavado Son Dante Brooks’ Lawyers To Appeal Murder Conviction

Mavado’s son, Dante Brooks’, legal team is preparing to appeal his murder conviction.

It’s not over for Dante Brooks, son of popular deejay Mavado, even after he was convicted of murder on Wednesday, January 27. That’s according to his high-profile attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, QC. When the verdict was handed down last Wednesday in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, Champagnie indicated vociferously that he would be appealing the decision. He’s confirmed that decision with the Jamaica Observer’s Splash and also explained to them a bit more of the thinking behind the appeal.

“The first order of business is to have a conference with the family of our client before saying anything publicly. I wish it to be noted that while we respect the court’s ruling, we are of the view that the ruling is properly suited for a review and, therefore, it will be appealed,” he said.

He also said that the matter is not yet completed as the sentencing phase has not been conducted as yet “and so any further comments at this point would be most inappropriate.”

Brooks, who is just 18-years-old, was found guilty of the murder of 23-year-old Lorenzo Thomas. He was also found guilty of the illegal possession of a firearm and arson. Andre Hinds, who is co-accused of the murder, was also found guilty. They are expected to be sentenced on March 10.

Reports from the police at the time of the murder, which took place in 2018, indicate that Brooks, Andre Hinds, and others kicked in Thomas’ door at his home. Investigators said they then shot and chopped Thomas to death. It was a gruesome attack in which the victim’s head was almost severed. After the attack, they are said to have set Thomas’ house on fire with his body inside.

While Champagnie intends to appeal the verdict, he did have some praise for the prosecution and their conduct in the trial.

“Notwithstanding the adversarial atmosphere between itself and the defence, the prosecution’s team must be acknowledged for their contribution to the civility which was characteristic in the conduct of the trial as between counsel,” he added.