Drake Help Aspiring Toronto Rapper BucksInDaCut Pay Off Student Debt

Drake helped an aspiring rapper student in his native Toronto to pay off his debt.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Drake’s next album, “Certified Lover Boy,” he’s been busy brightening up other people’s lives. Drake recently announced that the album had been delayed as he had undergone surgery and needed time to regroup. At first, it was believed that it would drop in January, but that doesn’t seem likely at all.

While he is putting the final touches on the album, it looks like he also found time to dish out over a grand to a Toronto man known as BucksInDaCut. He also paid off all of his debt for him. According to reports, BucksInDaCut made his 2021 resolution to avoid going broke and accumulate some savings under his belt. Earlier this week, the Toronto native was posted on the 6ixBuzz TV account, counting the money he’s made thus far.

He also noted that he had begun working assiduously on his goal and had increased his savings from $500 to $1300 since the beginning of the year. The caption on the post reads, “Tag someone that needs to start stacking up like @bucks.b.from.da.east,” tagging him.

His luck seems to be in as none other than Drake himself came across the post and left a comment, “Yo what’s this mans PayPal I’m doubling that for my guy Bucks B.” Following that, The OVO Boss got in touch with BucksInDaCut and stayed true to his word. He doubled his savings and followed that generous act up by paying off his student loans. To finish his act of kindness, Drizzy also followed the man on Instagram.

Bucks did a video expressing his disbelief at what had fallen into his lap. “Yo fam, listen up. I gotta big up Drizzy, the one and only Drake fam. He’s a man of his word fam. He doubled my money and on top of that fam, I told him about my OSAP and he cleared my debts fam. So I gotta big up this guy one more time. He’s the biggest name in the city fam. Drizzy Drake fam, I’m tryna be be like him one day.”

He used the caption to express his gratitude, “@champagnepapi Is The Realest ! I Can’t Thank Him Enough…. A Real Role Model !”