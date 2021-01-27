Cardi B Calls COVID-19 Testing A Business, To Spend 6-Figures On Testing

COVID-19 testing is proving to be an expensive exercise for Cardi B.

The “Money” rapper revealed that she could be spending a lot of money on COVID-19 testing for herself and her team. A year on, coronavirus is still very much a part of our daily lives. While many people have spent the last 12 months isolating and working from home, artists and their teams do not always have the ability to do so. Music, movies, and series have kept many occupied as they lockdown from the world. Still, it is very important that those creating such entertainment content are kept safe too, and that involves regularly being tested for the novel virus.

Cardi B had one of the biggest hits of her career last year with WAP, and in order to record with a production team, shoot the music video, and do all the other things that come with it, she had to undergo frequent COVID-19 tests. Sticking a cotton swab up one’s nose or into the back of the throat is not pleasant, but as they say in showbiz, the show must go on. “I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week,” Cardi shared with her Twitter fans. “My glam and management gotta get tested as well.”

The “I Like It” rapper revealed that the tests are not cheap since healthcare workers have to come to her to conduct them, as opposed to getting tested for free and having to wait up to two days for the results. “Every time we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business.”

I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week. My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each.This is seriously a new business ????? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2021

It’s free when you go to the doctors and shit but when it’s for work and you gotta have people test you at your home is not . https://t.co/8QOzW9th6u — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2021

If Cardi B and 5 members of her team get tested four times per week at $250 apiece, that’s $6000 per week in testing for herself and her glam and management team. Depending on what business she’s conducting on a particular week or if she’s on a production set, her staff could be much bigger. If she keeps that up for a year, that could easily run her over $300K for a full year of testing.

Despite the discomfort to her face — and pocket — Cardi B explained why it is vital that she undergoes the testing procedure. “It’s necessary because if you in my space and you get Covid I can get sued. If I do a commercial and I get Covid the company can get sued. Its all about not being a liability and is a requirement,” she tweeted.

The United States has already started to vaccinate citizens, so hopefully, Cardi B won’t have to be getting tested every other day to stay safe and protect her daughter Kulture.