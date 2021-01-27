Brick & Lace Dancehall Classic “Love Is Wicked” Gets Jimmy Kimmel Treatment

Dancehall duo Brick & Lace’s classic “Love Is Wicked” gets featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Who would have thought that Covid-19 would be the catalyst to reactivate one of the hottest pop songs from out of Jamaica. The dancehall sisters, Nyanda and Nylah Thorbourne, who form the duo of Brick and Lace, were on cloud nine when they heard their song “Love Is Wicked” on the popular late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It was Jimmy Kimmel’s first show back in “studio after doing the show alone in his house for three weeks.” He welcomed his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, and the two proceeded to discuss topics such as NFL athlete Tom Brady, as well as his experiences with trying to “make vaccination appointments for in-laws over the weekend.”

After explaining the failing online system, he mentioned that a phone call was his only other option. While the wait was definitely not for the faint of hearts, the hold music was definitely something he could dance to. Kimmel played an exert which was directly from the Diwali Riddim produced by Jamaican producer Steven “Lenky” Marsden. The riddim has been getting its flowers in the past few weeks, which included something of a classic tribute post from the popular American blog The Shade Room. TSR did not highlight the Brick and Lace classic, something the comment section was clearly not pleased about.

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that he had no choice but to ask SIRI about the title of the track being played while he was on hold. He was subsequently directed to the music video of Brick and Lace’s hit single “Love Is Wicked.” While the official audio was released in early 2002, the music video was not uploaded to Youtube until 2009. Nonetheless, it has already secured well over 107,000,000 views on the platform. The tack has been enjoying an influx of new listeners who have all confessed to being put on to the song by Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night skit.

It’s definitely a sweet moment for the two sisters, who both expressed their excitement via their social media pages.

“If she said It’s Brick and Lace inna di place, I wudda been ded,” joked Nyanda about SIRI before inviting Jimmy to partake in a quick dancing tutorial to the beat of the track. She also highlighted that this would be their second time being featured on the show, which started in 2003. “Jimmy, lets do a quick chat and we’ll show you how to tiktok to #LoveIsWicked on the #diwaliriddim..ps. it will be our 2nd on your show.”

Nyla, could not help but express just how “Crazy” it was to be featured, further sighting a large purse for the use of their track.

“Well that covid hotline really knows what’s up and yes time to go get paid,” she wrote before tagging her lead publishing agent.

“Love is Wicked” is definitely a trip that deserves its flowers nearly two decades after its release.