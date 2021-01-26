Tiny Harris Responds To Accusations T.I. Held Gun At Sabrina Peterson’s Head

Tiny Harris is defending T.I. from some serious accusations from her former friend Sabrina Peterson.

As usual with celebrity drama, it is often one person’s word against another’s, and it can be hard to know what to believe. This time it is a story from Atlanta entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson that has T.I. and Tiny Harris fans unsure of what really went down. Taking to Instagram to discuss violence against Black women, Peterson also accused Tip of assaulting her, writing, “The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!”

Sabrina went on to call out Atlanta mayor Keisha Bottoms for using T.I. as a spokesperson, saying, “YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US!”. Although Sabrina was once close friends with T.I.’s wife, it seems Tiny is standing firmly on her husband’s side on this one.

Responding to the accusations, Tiny wrote, “Hold up…So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago…Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused.”

After making it clear that she considered the entire story a fabrication, Tiny added, “Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help. But LEAVE US ALONE!!”

Sabrina does have a history of involving herself in Tiny’s family issues, including when she publicly shared her opinions about T.I. during the couple’s split a few years back. She also landed herself a restraining order after she continually harassed Tiny’s friend Shekinah Jones. While the truth may never come to light on this one, it looks like Tiny and T.I. are going to face this bit of drama as a united front.