Tifa Opens Jamaican Restaurant In South Florida In Honor Of Grandmother

If you’re in South Florida be sure to check out Dulcies Jamaican & Everything.

Dancehall artiste Tifa is broadening her career into a business venture as she announces plans to open a Caribbean restaurant in South Florida. The deejay shared the news on her Instagram that she is opening a restaurant which is named after her grandmother.

“Cheers to a brand new chapter, beginning & phase of my life? I promise to give you Great Food! Awesome Drinks & Memorable Experiences! Dulcies Jamaican & Everything coming soon,” shared the ‘Spell it Out’ singjay under a photograph of herself signing official documents.”

The restaurant ‘Dulcies Jamaican and Everything’ will be located in South Florida, a vibrant community where many Jamaicans and people of Caribbean descent reside. The name of the restaurant is named after Tifa’s grandmother Dulcie who raised her while her mother lived and worked in the United States.

Tifa grew up with her grandmother on Duke Street in Downtown, Kingston. Her grandmother had a popular restaurant and bar, and Tifa has often credited her interest in music stemming from this environment where she was often surrounded by music.

Meanwhile, friends and family of the artiste shared their joy at the announcement. Shelly Simpson, one of her cousins who owns a travel companion business called Travellers’ Care, said, “I’m super proud of my cousin Tifa! She’s picked up where our grandma left off. I’m ecstatic she’s chosen to honor our grandma by using her name.”