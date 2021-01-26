Fans Noticed Doja Cat Dissing 6ix9ine On New Song

Doja Cat has continued her beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine in her latest collab with Ariana Grande.

Fans quickly noticed that the female rapper chose to throw some shade Tekashi 6ix9ine’s way on the remix of Ariana’s “34+35”. Although the raunchy track is only three months old, the “God is a Woman” singer decided it needed some freshening up and pulled in some of the hottest female rappers at the moment to help her do so. Ariana’s vocals are complemented by Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, who was initially set to feature on the original.

Doja Cat’s verse is filled with even more sexual innuendos but also makes the title clear for anyone who didn’t pass maths at school. “Add up the numbers or get behind that / Play and rewind that, listen, you’ll find that / I want that 69 without Tekashi / And I want your body and I make it obvious,” raps the “Say So” artist.

Of course, there is no love lost between Doja and the rainbow-haired rapper. After her remix of “Say So” with Nicki Minaj hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last March, she told her fans that topping the charts wasn’t much of a concern to her. Although she didn’t mention any names, many took it as a shady reference to 6ix9ine, who had been gunning for his single “Gooba” to spark his post-prison comeback. “She started with the wrong one…” he wrote on Insta. “Give me till tomorrow #canceldoja.”

With the “34+35” remix expected to dominate the charts, watch this space to see if Tekashi retaliates.

Doja: “I WANT THAT SIX NINE WITHOUT TEKASHI” 6ix9ine : “that’s them right there officer’s they dissed me” pic.twitter.com/LAQJ7as004 — Adrian10 (@Adrian_R10) January 15, 2021

“I WANT THAT 69 WITHOUT TEKASHI” SPEAK ON IT DOJA CAT pic.twitter.com/4xZ5ikngRx — luis | ROSÉ SOLO (@badtoluis) January 15, 2021