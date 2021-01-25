Trey Songz Photo In Jail Surfaced Following Arrest For Assaulting Police Officer

Trey Songz jailhouse photo is making the rounds online following his arrest last weekend for assaulting police officers.

R&B singer Trey Songz was involved in a physical altercation with law enforcement at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game, which ultimately led to his arrest. According to TMZ, the Trigga singer was being taunted by a few persons who were seated a couple of rows up from the seat he occupied in Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium. An argument ensued, which led to law enforcement stepping in to address the situation.

An eyewitness reportedly told TMZ that the officer when directly for the musician, who was surprised at the physical approach and eventually started to fight back. The scuffle which was captured on camera shows Trey having the officer in a headlock while the officer tried to get his hand behind him. By the looks of it, Trey Songz also landed a couple of hits to the officer’s head. The law enforcement’s backup arrived shortly after, resulting in Songz being placed in cuffs and whisked away to the police station.

The singer is being slapped with a couple of minor charges such as trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. The “Circles” singer should be released from lockup approximately 24 hours after the start of his detainment.

Sadly, this has not been the singer’s first run-in with law enforcement. He was accused of assaulting a police officer in 2017 after a decision to call the curtains on a concert where he was performing.

Last year Trey Songz became one of the leading voices in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement against racism and systematic oppression. The singer crafted and released “2020 Riots: How Many Times” as his contribution to the movement.

“I just wanted to speak to everyone’s hearts and acknowledge the pain and anguish everyone is going through right now. I know this ain’t usually my message and you’re not used to hearing this from me, but this is the person I’ve always been,” he told Dj D-Nice when he previewed the track last year.

It appears that someone leaked Trey Songz photo taken while he was in handcuff and in jail.

Urban Islandz will provide additional details on the singer’s arrest once they become available.