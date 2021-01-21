Shenseea Failed Gracefully Doing Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby Challenge”

Shenseea took her L with grace after attempting Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby Challenge” dance move.

Shenseea is not one to shy away from viral challenges. She’s been known to try the Red Cup Challenge that showed off her flexibility, and now she is back at it as she shared a video of herself doing the Cry Baby Dance, a popular Tik Tok challenge kneeling twerk move popularized by rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In the video, Shenseea can be seen twerking while facing a wall as she has her hands over her head while her hair hangs down her back. Within a few seconds of doing the moves, she says, “alright f**k that s**t I attended to my baby he aint crying no more,” she says. The Blessed artiste can be heard breathing heavily as the dance move not only leaves one breathless it also requires some strong knees.

Shenseea, however, didn’t seem to bother “Nah! This shxt hard!!! I don’t feel bad cuz good mothers don’t let their baby cry too long ANYWAYS.” Shenseea told her fans, “I wanna do it long but….the knees seized up,” in reference to the difficulty of bouncing on the knees for too long.

Meanwhile, the hilarious sweetheart of dancehall had a laughing moment after one Instagram Blogger reposted her video with the caption “then knees cracking like extra crispy Banana Chips,” to which Shenseea says, “Yuh damn lucky! Di pussy good enough! Satisfy wid dat!”

Her fans, though, found her statement hilarious as they laughed and agreed. “right deh suh,” one fan commented on her thread.

Other fans joked about Shenseea not lasting throughout the dance as rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Ciara displayed their skills like professionals!