J. Cole Recreates Iconic Forest Hill Drive Photo In New “Dreamer 2” Puma Sneakers

J. Cole recreates his iconic Forest Hill Drive rooftop photo to help push his new Dreamer 2 Puma sneakers.

Giving fans false hope for new music once again, J. Cole took to Twitter on Thursday, January 21st, to post a new shot of himself sitting on the roof of his childhood home just as he is pictured on the cover of his classic album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. At first glance the post may have appeared to many as an announcement for a follow-up album, but alas, Cole was only promoting his new footwear in collaboration with Puma. He captioned the photo, “Had to get back on the roof. This time with my own sh*t on. DREAMER 2. First colorway “January 28th” available 1/28 online @puma and @footlocker”.

Cole played with fans’ emotions in a similar way back in December when he announced the RS-Dreamers shoe. The price of the new kicks has not yet been announced but we can expect them to hit stores and online retailers just in time for Cole’s 36th birthday on January 28th. Despite the false alarms, expecting new music from J. Cole is fairly safe bet considering that his manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, recently posted a picture of the rapper on a music video set.

The shoe promotion wasn’t the only tribute to 2014 Forest Hills Drive made this week. Following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20th, the internet was flooded with memes featuring Senator Bernie Sanders as he was seen at the event, bundled up in a sensible jacket and mittens. One of those memes placed Bernie atop the roof famously used for Cole’s iconic album cover, and the photoshopped image went viral among hip hop fans and Bernie supporters alike. Let’s hope that all these references to the highly successful project are indicative of the quality we can expect once J. Cole finally does release new music.

Had to get back on the roof. This time with my own shit on. DREAMER 2. First colorway “January 28th” available 1/28 online @puma and @footlocker

Follow @DreamerOnlyFans pic.twitter.com/O5xzT46vo0 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 21, 2021

Forgot to how to use Twitter ????? my bad. Lemme try that one more time. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 21, 2021

