Rapper SpotemGottem Accused Of Snitching On Y&R Mookey

SpotemGottem is being accused of snitching on fellow rapper Y&R Mookey.

Several sources are reporting that “Beatbox” rapper SpotemGottem ratted out Y&R Mookey to the feds. While a number of blogs have reported that it’s false news and both rappers have seemingly denied the allegation as well, papers have been leaked that indicate otherwise.

Amid rumors of another rat surfacing in the hip-hop community, SpottemGottem denied snitching on Mookey. Alongside a screenshot of the dishonorable headline about him on Instagram, the rapper told fans “my brudda locked up for some whole diff sh*t false aligation [sic] yall blogs p***y.”

According to the leaked police report, both rappers were apprehended by law enforcement when SpotemGottem allegedly gave one officer the play by play of the events leading up to their arrest. His account detailed Y&R Mookey’s every move that night and suggested that the Jacksonville rapper was solely responsible for firearms that were allegedly retrieved by the police from the Florida home that night.

Y&R Mookey who is currently incarcerated also refused the claims on social media and said SpotemGottem is his brother for life. “ion know who falsifying documents but spot em got em never snitched on me that’s my Brother 4L y’all stop reaching I’m incarcerated cause the state don’t wanna see me prosper no other man is the reason,” Mookey wrote tagging Spottem Gottem in his post.

Back in 2018, Y&R Mookey whose real name is Tyler Jermal Jackson was wanted by the Jacksonville Sherrif’s office and Green Cove Springs PD. The “suspected gang member” as law enforcement labeled him was believed to be responsible for a series of car burglaries at the time. He did his time and was released around September 2019.

Y&R Mookey was arrested again in April 2020 and charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a gang-related felon or delinquent. He is currently being held without bond and is slated to return to court on February 24, 2021.

