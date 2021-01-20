Olivia Rodrigo Wants To Use Her ‘Drivers License’ To Bring Cardi B To McDonald’s

Olivia Rodrigo has offered to use her own driver’s license to help Cardi B out with her late-night cravings for McDonald’s.

As far as we know, Cardi B isn’t expecting a sibling for Kulture, but The Bronx rapper still wanted some McDonald’s at 4 AM. The problem is, Cardi had no way to get to McD’s drive-through as she doesn’t, well, drive. The 28-year-old grew up in New York City, where most residents rely on the subway and do not have their own, so it is not too bizarre that she does not have a driver’s license to her name. Of course, the problem arises when those cravings for cheeseburgers and fries haunt you in the early hours of the morning.

“Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license,” the “WAP” rapper tweeted in reference to Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single, “Drivers Licence.” “I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4 AM last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry.” On the track, the former Disney star sings about driving aimlessly after finally getting her license as she has broken up with the person who encouraged her to get it, but her next journey has clear direction as she offered to help Cardi out by being her personal chauffeur.

“Girl i will pick u up and take u wherever u wanna go,” Olivia replied to the Grammy Award winner. Cardi didn’t have to think twice about the proposal: “Yaaayyy !!! Let’s go to McDonald’s and get happy meals !”

Hopefully, for Olivia, Cardi will let her do all the driving as she almost caused an accident when James Cordon let her get behind the wheel for a driving lesson during Carpool Karaoke.