Doja Cat Vents About Gaslighting Comments On TikTok: “I’m Not Comfortable”

Doja Cat is tapping out of TikTok because of gaslighting.

The social media platform has played a big role in the Californian artist’s rise to fame as it is there where her No. 1 single “Say So” first gained popularity at the beginning of last year. A choreographer with over 1.3 million followers created a dance to the track, which went viral, and soon the song was one of the biggest hits on the app. Since then, Doja Cat has continued to engage with users on the platform, but she now says that she is done.

According to the 25-year-old, she has been unintentionally gaslit by those leaving comments on her posts, which has made her uncomfortable. “I’m not comfortable making tik toks anymore i feel like something is wrong w me. y’all got me,” she tweeted in the first of a series of vulnerable posts. “I’ve actually struggled w s*** before and i have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of s***.”

i’m not comfortable making tik toks anymore i feel like something is wrong w me. y’all got me. :/ — loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021

The “Best Friend” rapper didn’t elaborate on exactly which comments had rattled her, but it appears to be related to being mocked. Her tweets came after posting videos in which she impersonated Tyga, Megan Thee Stallion, and Connor McGregor with the aid of a filter that prompted users to ask if she was alright.

Doja Cat has often used her TikTok account to post humorous, self-deprecating videos and says that while it is fine for her followers to laugh at those, she would rather they didn’t afford the same reaction to her other posts.

they’re not even being hateful they’re just unintentionally gaslighting and i’m deadass not fit to just take the joke cuz i’ve actually struggled w shit before and i have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of shit. https://t.co/TuMYsFOmdD — loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021

i get that but it’s fucking depressing to accept that shit. https://t.co/tUaf6zvHJz — loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021

it’s really my dumbass fault cuz i put myself out there to be made fun of anyway but it’s just reached a point for me personally so i’m done w the funny shit. y’all can make fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and ill feel better about that. — loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021