Future’s Manager Addresses Travis Scott Verzuz Battle Reports

Future’s manager is responding to recent rumors of a potential Verzuz battle with Travis Scott.

Fans of Future shouldn’t hold their breath for a Verzuz battle. It has been almost a year since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched their brainchild to have artists go up against one another using their best tracks. The virtual showdowns came as a welcome alternative during a time when COVID-19 had canceled gigs and people were forced to isolate themselves in their homes. Numerous artists have taken part in the battles, but fans of Future are still waiting for the day that the “Life Is Good” rapper takes to the Verzuz stage.

Hope emerged this week when it seemed that Timbaland was in discussions with Future and Travis Scott to go head-to-head. “Timbaland’s manager says they’re working on a Travis Scott & Future Verzuz battle,” read a tweet from an account called @CmplxAmbition.

Fans naturally got excited — until it appeared to all be a rumor. Future’s manager, Anthony Saleh, set the record straight on his own Twitter account, saying, “I love verzuz but this isn’t true.” It seems that the match-up between Futch and the “Highest in the Room” artist was merely a part of the wishlist options that one of Timbaland’s managers, Gary Marella, put forth while on Clubhouse.

Timbaland's manager says they're working on a Travis Scott & Future Verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/wsFK7Ez3Yd — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 18, 2021

Gary Marella said it on Clubhouse today, also said Verzuz is working on doing another Sport collaboration and Comedy — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 19, 2021

DJ Akademiks is one who felt that Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy wouldn’t be able to compete against Future. “How bad y’all think King Future beats Travis Scott? 20-0 or 18-2?” he asked his followers on the ‘gram. Twitter was also filled with memes expressing how Travis Scott would be totally outshone. “Travis Scott will get f***ing annihilated in a Verzuz against Future. Please don’t,” tweeted one user who did not mince his words.