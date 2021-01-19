Dancehall Icon Shaggy Stars In Cheetos Super Bowl Ad With Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

Shaggy joins famed acting couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in a new Super Bowl ad for Cheetos.

The dancehall icon has many credits to his name including being one of the most commercially successful Jamaican musicians in history. Shaggy has been one of the most successful artistes at penetrating the US market, which is no easy feat. Now, the “It Wasn’t Me” singer can add yet another impressive accolade to his US reach.

The Grammy-winning entertainer will be one of the main faces in an upcoming Super Bowl LV commercial for American snack brand Cheetos. That will be an extremely important booster to his already illustrious career. That’s considering that the 2020 super bowl brought in over 99 million viewers. With the pandemic ongoing, sports events have been receiving increased viewership from the throngs of people stuck at home. So it is possible for that number to be crossed this year and added to that the snack brand is extremely popular around the world.

Shaggy shared the news with his fans by uploading a mini clip of the commercial on his Instagram page earlier today, January 19. He captioned it, “Just stick to the line I gave you, Mila!” The clip also features famed actress Mila Kunis. He tagged Cheetos and the Superbowl organizers.

His multi-platinum, 2000 hit single “It Wasn’t Me” is expected to be featured in the ad as well and will see American actress Mila Kunis and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher reuniting on the big screen. The last time the two acted together was for the hit sitcom ‘That 70s Show’, which ended in 2006. Fans can look forward to the full commercial on Sunday, February 7 on CBS, during Super Bowl 55, which will be played in Tampa, Florida.

He shared the clip today, January 19, and it’s already been viewed over 15,000 times. Many of his fans showed their support with some humor filled responses while his counterparts, Beenie Man and Spice, also showed their love for his latest achievement with laughing emojis.