Reggae Artiste George Nooks Bail Extended To March 4 As Cocaine Case Drags On

George Nooks will have some more time as a free man after his bail was extended until March 4. The decision was made after he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree on January 13.

One of his attorneys Tom Tavares-Finson QC, confirmed the latest development with the Jamaica Observer. He said, “It [the case] was sent for mention to complete disclosure. His bail was extended to March 4.”

George Nooks, who is charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice, is also being represented by attorneys Donahue Martin, Christopher Townsend, and Kaysain Kennedy of the Corporate Area-based TWP Attorneys-at-Law.

He was arrested for an April 2019 incident, and in October 2020, he spent a night in police lock-up while his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV, was seized. It was eventually returned to him. At the time, Nooks expressed his dissatisfaction with how that incident was handled.

One of his attorneys, Donahue Martin, said, “He’s happy to get back his vehicle. But we take issue that it was taken in the first place because they had no need to take the vehicle. We take issue with a lot of the circumstances of his arrest and subsequent detention,” while speaking to the Jamaica Observer as well.

He added, “We had to go to the court and told the judge to withdraw the application as it was returned to us… They had searched the vehicle and returned it to us.”

According to the charges leveled against Nooks, he’s accused of ingesting “some substance” after being held by the police in Liguanea, St Andrew, in April 2019. He was taken to Kingston Public Hospital for observation and released. This isn’t his first brush with the law as the “God is Standing By” singer was freed of a similar charge on May 21, 2019.