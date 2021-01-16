Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Sues Intern For $500K For Breaching NDA

Kanye West’s apparel brand Yeezy Brand is suing a summer intern for breaching his non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and posting confidential photos of the brand’s merchandise.

The intern Ryan Inwards signed the NDA agreements that say if a breach occurred, the breaching party would be liable for liquidated damages in the sum of $500,000, the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Friday said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Yeezy’s main complaint is that Inwards shared non-public images on Instagram and failed to remove them even after the company sent him several cease and desist orders. Yeezy’s cause of action is for breach of contract and conversion, and in addition to the sum for liquidated damages, it also wants punitive damages to have Inwards punished because they believe his actions are malicious.

The company also wants the court to grant an injunction to order Inwards to hand over the images he possesses and to be banned from making similar posts in the future.

Meanwhile, an account by the same name on Instagram now has zero posts as it appears that the photos have now been removed.

It’s unclear what the photos show, but fans have been waiting for the release of new merchandise from the company. The Yeezy Adidas Boost 350 V2 Ash Stone sneaker is being teased for release in February. Fans, however, have not seen what the new kicks look like, but in spite of the over-the-top designs, there are dedicated Yeezy lovers who are waiting to cop the new sneakers, which will retail at $220.