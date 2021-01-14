Doja Cat & Ariana Grande Taps For Ariana Grande “34+35” Remix

Its an all female linkup for Ariana Grande “34+35” remix.

Ariana Grande has revealed that Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on the official 34+35 remix in what is being touted as a star girl power remix. The remix drops on January 15, 2021. Grande initially teased the remix with a 16-second video clip of a vintage TV set where a fuzzy audio of the chorus can be heard playing. A silhouette of Grande’s body vaguely shows with two mystery individuals who flank her on either side.

Many fans of Ariana who call themselves ‘Arianators’ took guesses, and a few identified Doja Cat. One Twitter user said, “I CRACKED THE CODE,” in the replies while sharing a recording of Doja Cat’s Instagram live in which she raps a verse before launching to Grande’s raunchy hook.

Ariana later confirmed the news tweeting to both Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion with the word “tonight.” The post also featured a poster of the remix with the three women cartoon style in what looks like a vintage-style poster complete with vintage hairstyles and outfits.

The song 34+35 is a song recorded by Grande as the second track on her sixth studio album Positions. The song’s title and chorus reference the 69 sex position, while the rest of its lyrics feature several sexual puns, double entendres, and sex jokes.

The song debuted at number 8 on the U.S Billboard Hot 100, becoming Grande’s eighth Top Ten single. It also debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Global 200.