Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz Battle Gets New Date, “RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET’S GO”

Ashanti seems ready and raring to go for her Verzuz Battle against Keyshia Cole following her recent coronavirus diagnosis that caused the original staging to be postponed.

Verzuz announced that the clash is back on with a new and final date of January 21st, 2020. “RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET’S GO,” an Instagram post read. “Join us January 21st as we kick off the first #VERZUZ of 2021 with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. Thank you to everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti!”

The show had to be postponed in December after Ashanti contracted Covid-19, and the night before, it became evident that she was not in any position health wise to participate in the show. An elderly family member in her household was also admitted in critical condition due to effects of the virus.

This would be the third attempt at staging the clash, which had to be postponed from the January 9, 2021, rescheduled date after the franchise said it was concerned about the increasing Covid-19 numbers and safety of the staff members and artists during the production of the show which did start as a virtual production but quickly became an event in which everyone turned up together.

At the time Keyshia Cole said she preferred to be in the same room and “I want to give you a hug, I want to love on you. I want you to be there and do the same,” regarding the new date for the staging.

Meanwhiles, fans are annoyed, saying they are over the staging of the show. “No shade, but we kinda don’t care anymore,” to which Swizz Beats replied from his verified account @therealswizz “well close your eyes,” along with laughing emojis.

Another person jokingly said, “already did my own verzuz listening to throwbacks of these two,” which is a common report following the cancellation as many fans planned house parties and ordered food and drinks as they planned a night to enjoy.