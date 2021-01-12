Protoje Teases New Video With Koffee For “Switch It Up”

Protoje and Koffee are hinting at a new collaboration between them.

With all the setbacks of 2020 piling up a bunch of back-ordered tracks by music artists at the top of the year, many are looking to be right out the gate with their music rollouts. Over on the reggae scene, it seems Protoje is one of the artists who are gearing up to let go of a new release pretty early in the year.

Taking to Instagram to tease the exciting idea of a new joint track with him and the Grammy kid, KingDigg shared a still shot of the two together that’s just cinematic enough to stir rumors of an impending collaboration. In the caption, Protoje wrote an excerpt from the lyrics of a previous song with Koffee. The track titled “Switch It Up” was a part of the In.Digg.Nation leader’s 2020 album In Search Of Lost Time.

“From you say hello Proto the world know to Dem want more to Touch down UK sell out show New Minister of culture we get some votes @originalkoffee,” he wrote in the caption. “start run up and down people. Switch it up x 2021 ting.”

Fans immediately started speculating that the two have a new song coming out together. Others guessed that the artists intend to release the official music video for “Switch It Up” which was only granted a visualizer last year.

Protoje’s Instagram post was met with encouragement as adoring fans weighed in on how exciting it would be to see the Grammy-nominated singer team up with Koffee again. The photo was also complimented for its “Majestic Vibes” and for simply being “BADDDD”. One fan wrote, “What a piece a shot this man” while another requested a personal copy commenting, “Oh wow. Can I get a 24″ print? This clean nf.”

By the looks of things, cinematic photography is not all Protoje will be serving this year.