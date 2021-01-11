Drake Gave Young Nigerian Artist Hyzah Huge Following On IG

Drake gave some strength to aspiring Nigerian artist Hyzah, growing his Instagram by almost a 100K in one day.

An aspiring artist has just been given a massive nod of approval from none other than Drake. Hyzah from Nigeria may not be well-known around the world, but that could soon change thanks to a bit of attention from the Six God. A video of the African singer caught Drizzy’s eye, and he then proceeded to follow him on the ‘gram. Wearing a colorful patterned shirt while sitting on a crate in the capital of Lagos, Hyzah freestyled in his local language and was recorded by a passer-by who posted the clip on Twitter.

As proof that talent can be found in all corners of the globe, the video went viral, and the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper was one of those who saw it. Recognizing the young man’s skills, Drake decided to add him amongst the 2,403 people that he’s following. The move changed Hyzah’s life overnight. “Just yesterday i had only 2 followers only to wake up this morning to see Drake @champagnepapi following me,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of the famous follower. “Thanks for the love & repost!! You guys are amazing!!”

The Nigerian’s fame has continued to grow, and his follower count is at more than 80K at the time of writing.

The Grammy winner also slipped into Hyzah’s DMs with the simple but powerful message, “U are amazing.” The aspiring rapper called himself “just a young boy searching for greatness” in his Insta bio, and thanks to Drake, he seems on his way to finding it.

so I just heard this guy as I was strolling in my area… pic.twitter.com/s2ZwKF6jnB — Take Me Out Now (@AmaraAgwu) January 9, 2021