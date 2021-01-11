Dr. Dre Remains In ICU A Week After Hospitalization For Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre remains hospitalized a week after brain aneurysm diagnosis.

Even though Dr. Dre seems to be recovering well, he’s not ready to leave the hospital ICU, according to reports. He is still warded as he continues to recover from a reported brain aneurysm. Doctors continue to closely monitor his progress. That’s according to TMZ, who confirmed that Dre is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) just about a week after he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Doctors are still not quite sure what caused his brain to bleed, and he’s still undergoing a series of tests. Some sources close to Dre claim that he is now resting comfortably and that he thinks that he’s largely avoided a “bad outcome.”

Dre was hopeful that he would be home soon after being hospitalized and expressed his confidence to his fans via Instagram a short while after his ordeal became public. At that time he said, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One love!”

Some unscrupulous vandals also tried to take advantage of his hospitalization and targeted Dre’s Pacific Palisades home. Four men have since been arrested after they were spotted by security early on the morning of January 6 on the property. Security got them before they entered the home. He was also in the news last week following his decision to give his estranged wife Nicole Young $2 million in temporary spousal support.