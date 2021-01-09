Style Icon Cardi B Thirst Trap In Curve Hugging Leather Outfit

Cardi B has once again confirmed her status as a style icon.

The rapper from The Bronx took to the ‘gram to show off her latest outfit, which included a leather halter-neck crop top and pink and leather parachute-style pants that were unzipped to show off a fuchsia thong. The look was completed with a Louis Vuitton bag in matching colors, as well as gold accessories. According to stylist, Kollin Carter, Cardi B was wearing “custom @fashionbyreyortiz.”

The look received almost 4 million likes on IG, with the comment section filled with fire emojis and remarks about how good she looked. Lizzo was one who left a comment, asking, “Where we goin?”

Aside from showing off her wardrobe choices, the “WAP” rapper has been busy on social media offering commentary on the current state of her home country. With pro-Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building this week, Cardi’s thoughts echoed many others when she tweeted, “Where the National guards?”

The world looked on in shock at the scenes taking place in The US and couldn’t help but compare the mild reaction of authorities to the violence that occurred at the Black Lives Matter protests earlier last year. “The irony is pretty funny……… weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?” the Grammy Award winner wrote. Cardi B also encouraged her followers to stay at home where they would be safer.