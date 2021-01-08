Bow Wow Announces His Final Album “Before 30” Ahead Of Retirement

Bow Wow says his final album Before 30 is coming.

Bow Wow is teasing the release of one more album before closing out his chapter. He plans to drop a 10-track album titled “’Before 30’ which will have a narration by his friend and mentor Snoop Dogg, who introduced him and gave him the name Lil’ Bow Wow.

The rapper said this will be his final album hinting at early retirement. “I’ma do one more album. It’s gonna be the last one and it’s gonna be called Before 30, and I’ma have Snoop narrate the whole thing,” he said during a Hot 97 interview on ‘Ebro in the Morning.’ He added, “So it’s gonna be a kind of a different project, 10 songs.”

The name of the title is aptly referenced to the rapper’s career achievements – “everything I’ve accomplished, I’ve seen it before 30.” He also shared that he planned to unite with the likes of Chris Brown, who he has collaborated with in the past. “I’ma tap back in with [Chris] Brown. I’ma giv it to ‘em one time.”

The Growing Up Hip Hop star and father of two says he plans to drop a song about his baby boy Stone who he welcomed with model Olivia Sky in September.

Boy Wow has been talking about his retirement since 2016, saying he has always wanted to get out of rap music by a certain age “I always said years ago I’d retire from music before 30, I just can’t see myself at 30 years old rapping,” he tweeted to his fans.