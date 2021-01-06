Aidonia Drops New Song “Dat Eazy” Amid Beef With Vybz Kartel

Aidonia dropped his new song “Dat Eazy” amid eviction rumors.

Dancehall fans and critics have been verbally pummeling Aidonia since rumors surfaced that the deejay and his family were being evicted from their home. Though it took a while, Donia seemingly denied the claims on Instagram in a post previewing his new song “Dat Eazy.” “Me live inna dem brain RENT FREE!!!! #DatEasy” he wrote asking fans, “UNU READY?”

The new release has now arrived with accompanying visuals, and it was worth the hype. In the new Chimney Records Production, Aidonia taps into his flow master facet and delivers trap dancehall rhyme schemes and flows all up and down the track.

In the music video, Didi likens his lyrical prowess to a basketball star putting up shots and slam dunks. “Jordan ask mi fi shoot mi seh dat easy / Dawg dem a fool dem a fool / Nah no clue to the flow wah mi use / Yeah mi flow gi dem flu / I’m fly yeah mi flew / Dem watch wid dem yiy / Weh mi fly weh mi flew / Pon a island weh cool wid a nice likkle boo / Wid a smile wah so cute / And a vibe by the pool / And she tight and she cute / And mi like how she ride when she ride pon di tool,” Didi deejays on the track.

“Dat Eazy” sees the deejay speaking on his constant scrutiny in the media while he remains low-key. Recently, Vybz Kartel accused Aidonia of being “hype n still a pay rent,” which many believe is the post he was addressing with his “rent free” subliminal. The deejay does not address the scandal directly in the new track, but he does talk about his relevance and how “easy” it is for him to make a banger.

Prior to the release of “Dat Eazy,” Aidonia took to Instagram to prep fans for a midday drop. Alongside a photo of the artwork for the song, he wrote, “All who never know ah Today unu aguh see seh it #DatEasy fi didi ! #BOMBSAWAYYY !!! How midday sound?”

Listen to Aidonia’s new track for yourself and decide if it really is “Dat Eazy” for the dancehall star.