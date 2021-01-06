50 Cent Says Everybody Trying To Rob Dr. Dre ‘At Once’ Amid Burglary Attempt

50 Cent is reacting to Dr. Dre’s attempted robbery in

It seems goons are always on the prowl with intentions of dipping their paws into Dr. Dre’s riches. The legendary producer suffered a brain aneurysm recently, and in the eyes of 4 thugs, it was the perfect opportunity to try their luck. Thankfully the legendary rapper/producer’s security team thwarted their attempts to break into Dre’s home. Longtime friend and associate of Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, only recently found out about the attempted robbery.

In true 50 fashion, he made sure to comment on the recent development with his own comedic/sarcastic twist. The “If I Can’t” rapper decided to use the moment to point out another way he believes Dre is being hassled for his wealth.

“Damn so everybody trying rob dre at once?” asked 50 Cent, supposedly referencing the nasty divorce proceedings currently taking place between Dre and his estranged wife of over two decades, Nicole Young. It was previously observed via court documents that Young was requesting funds to the tune of over millions per month to maintain her lifestyle post Dr. Dre’s divorce. She has since picked up quite a few losses in court, but the battle is not yet over. As for the recent burglary attempts at his home, the four robbers were apprehended by police after Dre’s security team sounded an alarm.

Fifty’s trolling actions have seemingly subsided over the last couple of months, presumably to focus on his various business ventures, which include his hit tv-show Power. He did take some time to wish Dre a speedy recovery after learning of the 55-year-old’s health scare.

The Beats developer is doing much better and updated his fans and associates via Instagram. “Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!.”