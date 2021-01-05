Vivica A. Fox Gets Twitter Backlash For Calling Young Thug A “Sexy Ass Cockroach”

Vivica Fox is facing backlash after her recent comments about Young Thug went viral.

Young Thug has been the subject of many a conversation lately since the Atlanta rapper made that big talk about having more memorable hits that Jay-Z. In his own words, Thugger claimed he has a ton of songs that his fans can sing word for word while “JAY-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that.”

The ladies of Cocktails with Queens were discussing the controversy on a recent episode of their show when one host asked the other (Vivica) if she thought Young Thug was attractive. Fox’s response invited mixed reactions, including cries of colorism. “You know he’s, like, just like a good sexy ass-looking cockroach,” she said. “And I don’t mean that mean. You know what I mean? It’s like, the hair and everything like that. He’s got rockstar quality. He could be a great animation character.”

While the rapper is yet to address the remarks, his fans have certainly not been reluctant about weighing in themselves. One commented, “Calling Thug a cockroach is rooted in the same colorist bs as the Ari Lennox situation.” While the suggestion is a bit extreme considering that it appears Vivica was only jesting, others bashed the actress over the notion that Young Thug would never get away with such a slight if the situation was reversed.

“Why Vivica fox call young thug a sexy cockroach it be all hell if the tables turned,” claimed a Thugger stan. “When @youngthug drags @MsVivicaFox on a record in a couple of weeks PLEASE remember she called him ‘..a good sexy ass looking cockroach’ this morning and tweet accordingly. She deserves ALL the smoke coming her way,” chimed another.

On the show, Vivica did clarify that she meant no harm while telling the other hosts, “I meant that in the kindest term though, you know what I mean?” she continued. “Because his features are just very, you know. But he’s very rockstar. He loves his diamonds, he loves fashion, he loves pushing buttons, and he makes good music. But his a** is not as big as Jay-Z’s.”

Do you think Young Thug will ever address Vivica Fox’s snide comments?

If Young Thug would have said that about Vivica Fox, we would have think pieces galore about colorism etc https://t.co/vXRNUPaVhb — Al Weezy (@Nternational_Al) January 5, 2021

Bruh not Vivica saying thug look like a sexy cockroach…look we gotta stop calling black ppl cockroaches but I ain’t gone lie…I laughed pic.twitter.com/EQa6qUeaYn — ? (@simplydani__) January 5, 2021

Why Vivica fox call young thug a sexy cockroach ? it be all hell if the tables turned. — IVORY (@LabreaBoy) January 5, 2021