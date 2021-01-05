Mavado Shows Son Dante Brooks Love On IG Days Before Murder Trial Begins

Mavado is showering his son with love and support ahead of his criminal trial.

Dante Brooks, son of dancehall star Mavado, is expected to appear for a court hearing on Thursday. The teenager who was arrested more than two years ago will be tried as an adult come January 7. Brooks and his co-accused Andre Hines, 23, were hit with a barrage of charges stemming from the June 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas. Brooks was reportedly charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, arson, conspiracy to murder, and shooting with intent.

News that Dante Brooks would be tried as an adult came in November of last year when it was revealed that the 18-year-old would have a jury-free trial. While he is only facing a judge on Thursday, the charges against Brooks are enough to see him spend the rest of his life behind bars if he’s convicted. His family, including his father, is hoping for the best as we near the trial date.

Taking to Instagram to show his son some love, Mavado posted an old photo of him, and Dante hugged up on a roof somewhere overlooking the city. “Love you son,” the deejay wrote with a series of prayer hands emojis. Dante Brooks is being represented by attorney Peter Champagnie who recently told The STAR that his client is confident he will beat the case. “Our client is confident that when all the evidence is heard, he will be vindicated,” he said in a statement.

Mavado has not returned to Jamaica since his son was first arrested in 2018. The deejay reportedly left the country to avoid any heat coming down on him after everything erupted. It is rumored that he fled a barrage of gunshots in his embattled Kingston community, Cassava Piece, only a few days before the murder of Thomas, which led to speculation that it was a reprisal killing.

Dante Brooks is scheduled to see the judge overseeing his case on Thursday, January 7.