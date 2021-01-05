Cardi B Issued Warning To Vince McMahon Ahead Of WWE, “Count Your F**kin Days”

Cardi B in a WWE wrestling match? Maybe!

The Bronx rapper is teasing a debut after her name popped up among WWE tweets because of a trick played on the show where one wrestler thought he was going to meet Cardi B in a green room, but in fact, it was a set up to be jumped. Cardi B tweeted the owner of the WWE franchise Vince McMahon teasing a possible appearance “WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF, this is now how my wwe debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

A fan shared a video of the backstage segment between Torrie Wilson, Angel Garza, and Nikki Cross, which also included the Boogeyman as well. Torrie lured Garza into a green room, where he was expecting to meet the rapper, but it turned out to be a trap as the Boogeyman in his spooky appearance appeared when the lights were cut.

Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Melina ? The 1 that used to the splits entering the ring ? https://t.co/BNPtoAXZMF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Cardi B seems to be a fan of the show as she said she liked Melina and Sasha Ewbanks, who had a very candid appearance to Cardi, and that she grew up watching the likes of Booka T, Eddie Gurrero, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Edge, Melina, Trish stratus, Lina, etc.

Cardi also hinted that she could be on her way to collect a cheque from the company. “@wale don’t gotta tell me twice. This is me on my way to wrestlemania to collect my check,” she said in response to a fan saying that WWE was ready for Cardi.

I like her a lot !! https://t.co/f8NGWOeIiI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….?????This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

@wale don’t gotta tell me twice .This me On my way to wrestlermania to collect my check ?????. https://t.co/tP4adVJhpv pic.twitter.com/72dYflv42G — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021