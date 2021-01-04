Fetty Wap Pens Lengthy Public Apology To His Girlfriend & Daughters

Entering a brand-new year can create a lot of emotions and Fetty Wap seems to have some time to reflect on how he wants to start the new year.

A new year comes with hope for the future, but it can also cause people to become reflective and even regretful over the events of their past. It seems that 2021 is having this effect on Fetty Wap who took to social media this weekend to write a heartfelt letter of apology for his personal shortcomings.

“It comes a point in life when you gotta man up and stop blaming everybody for your own actions,” Fetty Wap wrote. “I made a lot of mistakes and bad decisions in my life…& for the most part I never given them a second thought.”

Fetty went on to say that his girlfriend helped him to see things in a different light, writing, “Maybe because I’m getting older or for once I was really happy [for real] I let my greed and pride step in the way and I didn’t let these [people] [know] how much of a good woman I had by my side.” He went on to apologize directly to his girlfriend, adding, “I never had to second guess you but I didn’t return that energy…I stressed you out over sh*t I could’ve change and could have simply just not [involved] myself…you was there through everything this year…all the deaths…the shootings…everything.”

The New Jersey rapper went on to address his children as well, saying, “I’m sorry for embarrassing you & embarrassing my daughters as a father. I know if someone treated my daughters the way I’ve treated people I would be in max lockup.”

Fetty Wap concluded his apology with a promise for a better future, writing, “I am not proud of the man I am today but ima change that for my children especially my daughters and for you.” New Year’s is the time for resolutions after all, so let’s hope Fetty stays true to his word and works on himself in the coming year.