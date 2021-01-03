50 Cent Catches Baby Fever From Nicki Minaj’s Son, “look at them cheeks”

50 Cent catches baby fever after Nicki Minaj posted some adorable photos of her baby boy.

The rapper reacted to pictures of Nicki Minaj’s baby, who turned three months old a few days ago. Nicki shared the much-anticipated pictures of her son, who she calls Papa Bear, as she has not released his name to the public as yet. Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have kept their relationship private since the birth of their son.

In the pictures, baby Petty is seen decked out in the finest Fendi and Louis Vuitton, Dolce and Gabbana, as well as iced out with his wrists lined with diamonds – one with a watch and another with a wrist bracelet as well as a nameplate necklace.

50 Cent couldn’t help himself as he mused at the sweet little baby, “look at them cheeks, we got another winner I would say south side but this baby rich. Look at him, I think he know he rich already.” He added- y’all can call him papa bear but I’m calling him Richie Rich.”

50 Cent dragged for posting Nicki Minaj son while being estranged with his own son.

The rapper was dragged for his comments as many noted that he was doting on someone else’s baby but failed to be a good father to his own children. “Claim your own son,” one person commented on the post that 50 Cent shared of Nicki Minaj’s baby.

Another person said – “he don’t even have nickname for his own kids,” referring to the rapper refusing to acknowledge one of his sons and who he has publicly denied as fathering.

Others commented on the rapper who is known to troll others in the industry online “nicest comment I’ve ever seen from him,” referring to his constant drama and jabs posted online at other rappers.