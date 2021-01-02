Skillibeng Among Top 5 Most Viewed Dancehall Artistes On YouTube In 2020

Skillibeng had a big year in dancehall in 2020

Newcomer Skillibeng is among the top five most-streamed dancehall artistes, and he’s right up there with other successful artistes like Vybz Kartel, Alkaline, Chronic Law, and Intence. Surprisingly, he has been doing well ahead of artistes like Popcaan, Tommy Lee Sparta, Squash, and Teejay and has recorded a total of 41 million streams for the past 12 months.

Skillibeng has five tracks on the top 20 dancehall songs of the year list released by YouTube. His song ‘Torpedo’ came in at number 10 with 4.48 million views while ‘Mr. Universe’ at 13th place has 4.22 million views. His song ‘Crocodile Teeth’ came in at 16th placed with 3.57 million views whle ‘Shake Remix and the song that gave him his ‘buss’ ‘Brik Pon Brik’came in at 18th and 19th place with 3.42 million views each.

Skillibeng’s co-producer, Gutty Bling, who had predicted a bright year for the artiste said he’s not surprised as the artiste works very hard. “This was a year where no never keep and no party never gwan and him still manage fi get the numbers weh him get so dat alone tell yuh say di man a work. Imagine if we did deh a road and more promotion did gwaan n and him did all a get fi perform. The thing would all be even better,” he told the Jamaican Star newspaper.

According to Gutty Bling, now that the artiste has gotten a footing in local dancehall, his aim is to now go international.