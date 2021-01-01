Lil Tjay Arrested in Brooklyn On Weapon, Drug & Larceny Charges

Lil Tjay was arrested in New York for possession.

Amidst a police search that yielded nothing, Lil Tjay has been searched by law enforcement again and this time, he is facing charges for criminal possession. According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday. Lil Tjay got another visit from the cops just a few days ago and they came up with nothing after their search.

Now after police pulled him over for switching lanes without signaling, the rapper is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, and grand larceny. A search ensued after law enforcement smelled marijuana in the car, TMZ says. They reportedly discovered large amounts of cannabis and 4 handguns in the vehicle. Lil Tjay was traveling with four other people and none of them took accountability for any of the evidence against them. Hence, they were all slapped with illegal possession charges. It is unclear why the rapper and his associates are also facing grand larceny charges.

Lil Tjay was best known for his single “Pop Out” with Polo G but most recently, he is known for his feature on “Mood Swings,” off the late Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The 19-year-old rapper has seemingly not been a friend of the local PD as of late. His music video shoot was interrupted in Queens last weekend by a police raid after law enforcement reportedly “responded to a 911 call of a disorderly group shooting a music video, flashing firearms in a courtyard.” They searched his vehicle but didn’t find anything to hold him until this time around.

More to come on this developing story.