Young Thug Gets A Tattoo Of Lil Wayne Name On His Body

Young Thug tattooed Lil Wayne’s name on him.

When Young Thug popped out on the scene with hit collabs like “Lifestyle,” “Hooka,” and more, fans couldn’t help but liken the Atlanta rapper to Lil Wayne. The influence was undeniable, and unlike many of the artists out there, Thugger was not too proud to admit it either. The rapper evidently got Weezy’s name tatted on him as any proper die-hard stan would, and he has seemingly not grown less fond of Wayne regardless of their history.

In his recent interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid, Young Thug showed off the tattoo while explaining that “it was gang” back in the day with Wayne. “I got that ni**a name tattooed,” said Thug peeling away his sleeve to reveal the ink.

When he was asked if he ever got the impression that the Young Money rapper felt like he wanted to be him, Young Thug admitted that he did get that vibe, and he believes it’s what caused their strained relationship. “This ni**a’s name tattooed, it’s gang. He knew for sure,” the rapper explained about Weezy knowing he was a fan. “I’m honest. It’s no facade in me. I don’t know how to be in a room and be fake,” he added.

Young Thug also reflected on the first time he met Lil Wayne back in the midst of all that Cash Money business and it was apparently not a pleasant encounter. “Man that n-gga gotdamn … the first day he didn’t dap me up,” said Young Thug on his initial meeting with Wayne. “Tried me. Now my feet hurt and I’ma real stepper. Left the pimpin’ hanging. He prolly had them chrome hearts on. One time I dapped him up (and gave me weak dap).

“I’m like, ‘Hey listen bruh, I’m never touching your hand again. Just off of that. I’m a player, I’m a real player and I don’t give no fuck. Nothing about me is a groupie, no nothing! You inspired me.” Elsewhere in the hour-long interview, Young Thug also said Lil Wayne was the best rapper to go up against him on Verzuz. According to Thugger, it’s about the influence which is bigger than rap.

Young Thug didn’t say when exactly he got Tunechi’s name tattooed on him, but clearly, Lil Wayne has been a massive influence in his life and music career.