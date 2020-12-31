Meek Mill Addresses Recent Backlash Pledges To Leave Negativity In 2020

Meek Mill is reacting to the backlash that ensued when he posted a video giving some young Philly kids $20 to split.

Amidst the untoward online bashing, Meek Mill is more indignant than remorseful about the narrative that’s been painted about his recent run-in with some kids on the street of Atlanta. A group of maybe six kids was selling bottled water in the city when the rapper pulled up and talked to them for a bit, then left them a $20 bill to share. Meek came under fire when he shared a video of the encounter on Twitter as many fans did not appreciate the irony of him being so niggardly while rolling around in his luxury car and expensive jewelry.

At the end of the day, no one is entitled to Meek Mill’s fortune except his kin, and he is letting it be known that he “ain’t worried about no f**king money.” Earlier this week, the Dreamchasers boss appeared on Clubhouse with other artists like 21 Savage, PnB Rock, and even Swizz Beatz. He took the opportunity to address the negative reaction to the recent controversy during the discussion.

“I know what’s going on, I ain’t giving no young bulls no money to buy no weed. I got two f***king kids in the house I don’t play that sh*t,” he said. “We came up pumping gas at the gas station, carrying old ladies’ bags, shoveling snow. I pulled up on them young bulls to give them game. I ain’t worried about no f**king money.”

Meek Mill speaks on why he gave those kids he recorded selling water $20 “I ain’t giving no young boys no money to go buy no weed” pic.twitter.com/m9cGWjDfSm — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 29, 2020

He went on to say the kids weren’t upset at his gesture, and he actually swings by their corner every day. That being said, the narrative that he could have done more is utterly disappointing to the rapper, which also justified why other entertainers frequently opt to move out of the city and into L.A. “People don’t have the common sense to say, ‘Damn, he did stop and pull up,’” Meek continued. “They wasn’t even mad when we gave them the $20. The internet made them mad. If you look at the video, young bull said ‘Thanks, I f**k with you.’ The internet made them mad.”

Granted, “the internet” does reserve the perennial right to butt in and paint the picture. Maybe Meek will think twice the next time he wants to post a video doing some meager charity.