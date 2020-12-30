Producer DJ Mustard Reveals He Contracted COVID-19

Super producer DJ Mustard revealed he was tested positive for COVID-19

DJ Mustard took to his Instagram story on Wednesday, December 30th, to announce to his 2.5 million followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus. “Tested positive for covid send a prayer up for ya boy…” he wrote. Mustard didn’t go into any details as far as why he was tested, if he is showing symptoms, or what his plans are for quarantining during recovery. He is just one of the increasing amount of celebrities that have contracted the virus, although some have chosen to wait until they were fully recovered to disclose their diagnosis.

The coronavirus pandemic is currently reaching new heights in the United States, with numbers of positive cases and deaths climbing since the start of winter and anticipated to worsen throughout January.

Thankfully, a vaccination has been approved and released to the public, but those able to receive the two-dose shot are working in specific roles such as healthcare and government positions.

Each state is outlining a plan for how and when different demographics will be able to receive their vaccination, but for now, it is likely that many people will continue to suffer from the virus in the coming months.

Contracting COVID-19 is most dangerous for elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions, but the virus has been known to cause serious illness and even death in a small percentage of young and healthy individuals as well. Several celebrities, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Kevin Hart, have spoken openly about contracting and recovering from the virus. Unfortunately, COVID has also taken the lives of many well-known artists in music and film during this tragic year. With 2021 finally in sight, we are all holding onto hope that we will soon see the end of this horrifying pandemic. Meanwhile, let’s send love and light to DJ Mustard as he recovers from the virus.