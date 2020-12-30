Nicki Minaj Glows In Never Before Seen Pregnancy Photos As Son Turns 3 Months Old

Nicki Minaj and her husband are celebrating the three month anniversary of their son by sharing new never before seen photos from her pregnancy.

Nicki Minaj has been keeping a low profile since the birth of her son, and this also means that the couple has kept secret images of their son as well as details such as his name. On Wednesday, Nicki shared a photo of herself while pregnant, and she revealed that her son’s pet name is Papa Bear.

On Instagram, she posted an image of herself sporting golden yellow hair tied up in two bun, striped blue and white shorts, and a bra while rocking lace socks with pink platform heels while holding onto a giant ice cream cone prop which had a big blue bow giving a hint as to the gender of the baby.

The post was captioned, “Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear Mommy and Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide [world].”

Nicki has only shared pictures of her son’s little feet. Meanwhile, she also shared a video from the photoshoot in which her hairdresser preps her hair while another drapes her jewelry. The rapper also pawned her phone over her belly, which appeared in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

Nicki has also shared her love for Fendi, which is passed onto her son as Fendi sent her a pregnancy congratulatory gift following announcement of her baby boy on the way.