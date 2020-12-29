Nicki Minaj Barbz Drags Meek Mill For Mentioning Her Baby In Clubhouse Rant

Meek Mill is getting dragged by Nicki Minaj’s Barbz for mentioning her and her newborn baby boy on Clubhouse.

Meek Mill is once again being accused of being obsessed with Nicki Minaj and her family. While in a discussion on ClubHouse, Meek apparently mentioned Nicki and her newborn baby and her husband, who he acknowledged as her “boyfriend.” The Barbz shut Meek down after the unwarranted comments, especially since Meek keeps bringing up Nicki, but she never has anything to say about him.

In the video online with several people, Meek is heard speaking in relation to a ShadeRoom post which “they had me up there, me vs Nicki boyfriend. Nicki just had a f**king baby, I just had a f**king baby, who responsible for this bulls*t?” It seems that Meek is also keeping abreast of what’s happening in the life of his ex-girlfriend.

Another speaker, whose ClubHouse name is Chino, can be heard telling Meek he didn’t want him talking about Nicki Minaj in the conversation, and we know why. Barbz then decided to drag Meek Mill for his comments.

One commenter said, “Idk. But in general, h needs to stop obsessing over Nicki.”

Another fan also corrected Meek, who refuses to acknowledge that Kenneth Petty is now Nicki’s husband – “No sir u mean Nicki’s husband,” while another said, “Um sir Kenny is Ncki’s husband….”

Another fan said “he know. He’s just being childish,” in response to fans correcting Meek on who Kenneth Petty is.

Another fan commented on Meek Mill using every opportunity to mention Nicki Minaj “If it’s one thing about Meek, he gon mention Nicki.” Another added, “It’s 2:15 am in the morning and Meek Mill on ClubHouse talking about Nicki, her husband and their baby. They probably sleep.”

Meek Mill trippin on clubhouse again.. this time it’s not at Akademiks it at Shaderoom about Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/3K9xxa3qyR — Kyle (@KyleBlackmann) December 29, 2020

Here Meek Mill go about Nicki Minaj and her baby…and his baby. Get off Club House sir. Just shut up. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) December 29, 2020

It’s 2:15AM in the morning & Meek Mill on Clubhouse talkin about Nicki, her husband and their baby. They probably sleep. — ??? ???? ???? ? (@MiMiMartini8K) December 29, 2020

Meek is obsessed with Nicki.. it’s been 4 years let that hurt go. — minajtrollz (@minajtrollz) December 29, 2020

When Nicki Minaj gets on here dragging his frog face ass I don’t wanna get shit about she doing the most , because that men still going on with the fuck shit !! Yes meek mill ugly ass — TerriMaraj? (@Msnickimaraj3) December 29, 2020

Meek Mill been on dumb shit ever since he lost Nicki Minaj & The Carter’s stopped asking him to come around ????? — big dog. (@iknowlesbetter) December 29, 2020

Meek still pressed over Nicki. This clubhouse convo can’t tell me any different. — ChiePH Obi (@JobiApe) December 29, 2020