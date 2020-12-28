Popcaan Delivers Christmas Gifts To Fans, “Mamakita” Video

Popcaan turned Christmas Day steamy when he dropped the visuals for “Mamakita.” From the start of the video, it’s obvious that it was going to be raunchy, which should come as no surprise as the lyrics are also quite explicit.

The video was directed and edited by Xtreme Arts out of Jamaica. Jhaneal Solomon designed the exotic set. The video was produced by Production Manager and Creative Director Nellie Ann Rebel. The bouncy cut maintains the heat throughout, and Popcaan definitely does not let fans down as he stays true to the theme of letting his woman know exactly how he feels and what he wants.

The song is off of the ‘Unruly Boss’ latest mixtape, ‘FIXTAPE,’ which has been doing well on the charts. ‘FIXTAPE’ came out about five months ago, and fans were eagerly awaiting the video concept for this track. The official audio has already garnered over one million views on YouTube. The track accompanies the 2020 Incredible Riddim.

Fans are showing their appreciation for the video, which has now been viewed over 350,000 times since being released. The first comment was Popcaan’s as he wished his fans a Merry Christmas. He said, “Merry Christmas Everyone”. Fans commented with their approval of the video. Take a look here:

Here’s what fans had to say: “All UNRULY FAM, shout out big respect to the g for dropping a timeless Christmas holidays present which we all can enjoyed, this is Christmas holidays…. UNRULY FOR LIFETIME! GAza University 2021.”

“Nobody: Unruly boss: I can’t disappoint mi fan on a Christmas day,” one Unruly fan wrote. “I love this song so much one of my favorite off the album video was absolutely necessary,” one fan added.

Popcaan also used his Instagram to hint that the video was coming, “Merry Christmas everyone ladies i got y’all this visual for Christmas it will be out 12 pm.”